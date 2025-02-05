Sports

Wealth showdown: Net worth of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo compared

The world's two top footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, have long been compared on the pitch, but who comes out on top when it comes to their net worth?
 

Cristiano's Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese forward who captains both Al Nassr and the Portugal national team, boasts an impressive 648 million followers on Instagram.

Messi's Instagram

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, the Argentine forward who leads Inter Miami and the Argentina national team, has a massive 504 million followers on the platform.
 

Cristiano net worth

When it comes to their net worth, the two footballers boasts jaw dropping numbers. According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth stands at $648 million.

Cristiano earnings

He is also the first active team-sport player to surpass $1 billion in career earnings. His contract with Al-Nassr might have propelled him to become the highest paid footballer.

Leo Messi net worth

However, Lionel Messi takes the lead with a staggering net worth of $850 million. The Argentine-born athlete is widely considered the highest-earning footballer globally.

G.O.A.T. Leo Messi

When Inter Miami signed 'G.O.A.T.' Lionel Messi, they did it with a lucrative contract worth $150 million, thereby adding to his already impressive net worth.
 

