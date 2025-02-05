Sports

Simona Halep retires: 7 must-know facts about the former World No. 1

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep announces retirement from tennis at age 33 after a first-round loss at her home event in Cluj

Image credits: Getty

1. Two-Time Grand Slam Champion

Simona Halep won two major singles titles: the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019, defeating Sloane Stephens and Serena Williams

Image credits: Getty

2. World No. 1 Ranking

Halep first reached the No. 1 ranking in the WTA rankings in 2017 and held the position for 64 weeks during her career

Image credits: Getty

3. Career Achievements

She secured 24 singles titles and earned over $40 million in prize money throughout her career

Image credits: Getty

4. Doping Suspension and Comeback

Halep tested positive for Roxadustat in 2022, leading to an initial four-year ban that was reduced to nine months after an appeal

Image credits: Getty

5. Injury-Stricken Return

After her doping suspension, Halep played only six matches, hindered by knee and shoulder pain

Image credits: Getty

6. Grand Slam Runner-Up Appearances

Halep was a three-time runner-up: at the French Open in 2014 and 2017 and the Australian Open in 2018

Image credits: Getty

7. Retirement Announcement

At age 33, Halep announced her retirement after a first-round loss to Lucia Bronzetti in the Transylvania Open in her home country of Romania

Image credits: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: 7 reasons why CR7 swears by ice bath

Ballon d’Or power rankings: Salah to Yamal, top 5 players of 2024-2025

Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: 7 adorable selfies with Georgina Rodriguez

Arsenal maul Man City: 6 'Stay Humble' memes trolling Haaland