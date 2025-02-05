Simona Halep retires: 7 must-know facts about the former World No. 1

Sports
Former World No. 1 Simona Halep announces retirement from tennis at age 33 after a first-round loss at her home event in Cluj
Simona Halep won two major singles titles: the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019, defeating Sloane Stephens and Serena Williams
Halep first reached the No. 1 ranking in the WTA rankings in 2017 and held the position for 64 weeks during her career
She secured 24 singles titles and earned over $40 million in prize money throughout her career
Halep tested positive for Roxadustat in 2022, leading to an initial four-year ban that was reduced to nine months after an appeal
After her doping suspension, Halep played only six matches, hindered by knee and shoulder pain
Halep was a three-time runner-up: at the French Open in 2014 and 2017 and the Australian Open in 2018
At age 33, Halep announced her retirement after a first-round loss to Lucia Bronzetti in the Transylvania Open in her home country of Romania
