Sports

Ballon d’Or power rankings: Salah to Yamal, top 5 players of 2024-2025

As we approach the midpoint of the 2024-25 season, it's time to assess the top 5 performers in the world of football.

Image credits: Getty

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has been quietly decent this season, despite not replicating his spectacular form from last year. He remains a key player in their UCL ambitions.

Image credits: Getty

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's debut season with Real Madrid has been a mixed bag. But, the former World Cup winner has been in inspired form over the past couple of months.

Image credits: Instagram

Lamine Yamal

Rapid ascent of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal has been nothing short of astonishing, with impressive performances in the Euro 2024, which continued in the ongoing 2024-25 campaign.

Image credits: Instagram

Raphinha

Raphinha's transformation under Hansi Flick has been remarkable and has become an integral part of Barcelona's new-look side, with 23 goals and 13 assists in all competitions. 

Image credits: Getty

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's incredible form has made him the obvious Ballon d'Or frontrunner. With 25 goals and 17 assists in just 33 appearances, Salah's numbers are simply staggering.

Image credits: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: 7 photos Georgina Rodrigues shared

Arsenal maul Man City: 6 'Stay Humble' memes trolling Haaland

7 reasons Ethan Nwaneri could be Arsenal's next star

Sachin to Smriti: 7 Star cricketers who received Naman Award 2025