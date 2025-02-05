Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: 7 reasons why CR7 swears by ice bath

Sports
Last year, a video went viral where Ronaldo was taking an ice bath in -20 degree celsius water during vacation in Finland. There are seven reasons why Ronaldo takes ice baths.
Since Ronaldo is known for his intense training regime and physical demands on the field, ice baths help him to quickly recover from muscle soreness and reduce pain perception.
Another reason for Cristiano Ronaldo to take an ice bath is because it helps him to reduce inflammation in his body, muscles and joints.
One of the top benefits of taking the ice bath as it helps in increasing the blood circulation and flushes out the toxins, which will help in reducing muscle fatigue and stiffness.
Taking an ice bath helps Cristiano Ronaldo to reduce stress and anxiety and increase the release of endorphins.
The ice bath has often helped Cristiano Ronaldo to increase his focus and discipline, enabling to stay mentally sharp and maintain high level performance on the field.
Another benefit of taking the ice bath is that it will allow the body to increase the production of white blood vessels, thus fighting infections.
Ice bath will help you to increase the amount of energy required to maintain heat, which can help you burn significant amounts of calories in your body and increase metabolism.
