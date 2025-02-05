Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: 6 quotes from Virat Kohli on 'G.O.A.T' CR7

Sports
"No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you've done in this sport and for sports fans around the world," Virat Kohli said in a 2022 X post.
"No title can explain the impact you've had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god," Kohli said.
"I respect Messi, but Ronaldo’s mindset and hunger for success is what sets him apart for me," Kohli remarked during a past interview.
"A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication," Kohli once remarked.
"Ronaldo is a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time," Virat Kohli once declared.
"Ronaldo's mental strength is inspiring everytime. It's unbelievable," said Virat Kohli once luding CR7's beast mentality.
