Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: 6 quotes from Virat Kohli on 'G.O.A.T' CR7

1. Ronaldo's Contribution Towards Sports

"No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you've done in this sport and for sports fans around the world," Virat Kohli said in a 2022 X post.

2. Ronaldo's Impact on People

"No title can explain the impact you've had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god," Kohli said.

3. Ronaldo vs Messi

"I respect Messi, but Ronaldo’s mindset and hunger for success is what sets him apart for me," Kohli remarked during a past interview.

4. Ronaldo's Hard Work

"A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication," Kohli once remarked.

5. Ronaldo the G.O.A.T

"Ronaldo is a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time," Virat Kohli once declared.

6. Ronaldo's Beast Mentality

"Ronaldo's mental strength is inspiring everytime. It's unbelievable," said Virat Kohli once luding CR7's beast mentality.

