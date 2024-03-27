Vivo to Tata: IPL title sponsorship costs over the years

Sports
DLF was an IPL's title sponsor from 2008- 2012 and charged Rs Rs 40 crore.
Pepsi was an IPL sponsor from 2013- 2015 and charged Rs Rs 79.2 crore.
From 2016 to 2017, Vivo charged a fee of Rs 100 crore and from 2018 to 2019 it charged Rs 440 crore.
Dream 11 took over the IPL sponsorship in 2020 and charged a fee of Rs 222 crore.
Vivo once again took over the IPL sponsorship in 2021 and charged Rs 440 crore.
Tata came in as the title sponsor for Rs 335 crore from 2022 to 2023. The new deal includes their title sponsorship from 2024 to 2028 for Rs 500 crore.