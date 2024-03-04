Remembering Shane Warne: Top 10 quotes of the Australian spin wizard

CRICKET
"To me, cricket is a simple game. Keep it simple and just go out and play."
"People say I'm crazy and difficult to work with, but it's the passion that keeps me going."
"You can never get bored of playing cricket because it's a game of so many possibilities."
"I just try to play each ball on its merits and not get too bogged down with the big picture."
"I've had to deal with injuries, heartbreaks, and other setbacks, but that's what makes success so much sweeter."
"Cricket is a team sport, but individual performances often make the difference."
"A captain is only as good as his team, and a team is only as good as its captain."
"Spin is an art, and I've always considered myself an artist."
"When you play against the best, it brings out the best in you."
"Cricket is a game where you're always learning, no matter how experienced you are."