James Anderson's journey to 700: Reliving five iconic Test performance

Test Debut Brilliance (May 2003)

Anderson marked his Test debut against Zimbabwe at Lord's with a stellar performance, claiming 5-73, including four bowled victims.

Dominance at Trent Bridge (June 2008)

In June 2008, he took a remarkable 7-43 against New Zealand, accounting for the first six wickets to fall and guiding England to an innings and nine-run victory.

Ashes Triumph in Australia (2010/11)

Anderson silenced skeptics by claiming 24 wickets in the 2010/11 Ashes series in Australia. His contributions played a pivotal role in England's 3-1 series victory.

Breaking the Indian Jinx (December 2012)

Challenging the notion of Indian pitches as a graveyard for seam bowlers, Anderson took six wickets in the third Test in Kolkata in December 2012.

Historic 600th Wicket (August 2020)

Anderson made history by becoming the first seamer to claim 600 Test wickets. Achieving this milestone against Pakistan in August 2020 at Southampton.

