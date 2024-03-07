Sports

Happy Birthday Jordan Pickford: Top 8 performances by England's GK

Image credits: Instagram

2018 FIFA World Cup - England vs Sweden (Quarterfinals)

Pickford made crucial saves, helping England secure a 2-0 victory and reach the semi-finals.

Image credits: Instagram

2018 FIFA World Cup - England vs Colombia (Round of 16)

He played a key role in the penalty shootout, making a critical save that contributed to England advancing.

Image credits: Instagram

2018 FIFA World Cup - England vs Tunisia (Group Stage)

In the opening match, Pickford's solid performance helped England secure a 2-1 victory.

Image credits: Instagram

2018/2019 Premier League - Everton vs Chelsea

Pickford made several outstanding saves in a goalless draw against Chelsea, earning praise for his shot-stopping abilities.

Image credits: Instagram

2017/2018 Premier League - Everton vs Arsenal

Despite Everton losing the match, Pickford's exceptional saves kept the scoreline respectable, earning him accolades.

Image credits: Instagram

2017/2018 Premier League - Everton vs Manchester United

Pickford's saves were crucial in securing a 1-0 victory for Everton against Manchester United.

Image credits: Instagram

2017/2018 Premier League - Everton vs Newcastle United

He made multiple saves to secure a clean sheet and a 1-0 win for Everton.

Image credits: Instagram

2018/2019 Premier League - Everton vs Watford

Pickford played a key role in Everton's 2-2 draw, making important saves throughout the match.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One