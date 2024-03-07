Happy Birthday Viv Richards: Top 10 quotes by the West Indian legend

CRICKET
"I've never tried to block anything out. I've always said that the only man I fear is myself."
"You've got to love what you're doing. If you love it, you can overcome any handicap or the soreness or all the aches and pains, and continue to play for a long, long time."
"Winning is something that builds physically and mentally every day that you train and every night that you dream."
"I am the master of my own destiny, and I can make or break myself."
"I was never coached as a batsman. It was just something that I did."
"I don't believe in facing or dodging challenges. I believe in running over them."
"Enjoy your sweat because hard work doesn't guarantee success, but without it, you don't have a chance."
"I try not to complicate things. I just do my job and let everything else fall into place."
"When I bat, I love to create situations in my mind. I've done it since I was a kid."
"I like to back myself, and I don't like to see a situation where I don't think I can win."