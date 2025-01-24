Virender Sehwag Net Worth: Know his assets, brand endorsements

Sports
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is in the news regarding his personal life. There are reports suggesting he might divorce his wife, Aarti Ahlawat
Viru has become a millionaire through his hard work in batting. His name is included in the list of rich cricketers. He has several sources of income
According to reports, Virender Sehwag has assets worth ₹350 crore. He currently owns $42 million
Virender Sehwag's primary source of income has been cricket. Currently, he is a commentator, and his earnings are said to be around ₹2 crore per month
Apart from cricket, Viru's income also comes from brand endorsements. He advertises for big companies like Samsung, Boost, Adidas, Reebok, and Hero Honda
Virender Sehwag receives $350,000 annually through brand endorsement contracts. He earns $4 million through advertising
Viru has a luxurious house in Delhi, the nation's capital. His luxury home, named Krishna Niwas, is located in Hauz Khas and is worth ₹130 crore
Hardik Pandya Net Worth: Know how Nita Ambani boosted his income
Ishan Kishan's alleged gf Aditi Hundia Net Worth: Check assets HERE
Smriti Mandhana leads RCB to WPL 2024 victory: Performance stats
Neeraj Chopra Net Worth: Earnings, brand endorsements of Golden Boy