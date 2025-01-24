Sports

Virender Sehwag Net Worth: Know his assets, brand endorsements

Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is in the news regarding his personal life. There are reports suggesting he might divorce his wife, Aarti Ahlawat

Sehwag's Successful Earnings

Viru has become a millionaire through his hard work in batting. His name is included in the list of rich cricketers. He has several sources of income

What is Sehwag's Net Worth?

According to reports, Virender Sehwag has assets worth ₹350 crore. He currently owns $42 million

Viru's Main Source of Income

Virender Sehwag's primary source of income has been cricket. Currently, he is a commentator, and his earnings are said to be around ₹2 crore per month

Where Does the Wealth Come From?

Apart from cricket, Viru's income also comes from brand endorsements. He advertises for big companies like Samsung, Boost, Adidas, Reebok, and Hero Honda

Brand Endorsement Earnings

Virender Sehwag receives $350,000 annually through brand endorsement contracts. He earns $4 million through advertising

Sehwag's Luxurious Home

Viru has a luxurious house in Delhi, the nation's capital. His luxury home, named Krishna Niwas, is located in Hauz Khas and is worth ₹130 crore

