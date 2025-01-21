Smriti Mandhana leads RCB to WPL 2024 victory: Performance stats

Sports
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana has made significant contributions to her team. She led RCB to the WPL 2024 trophy.
She became the first captain to win a title for Royal Challengers Bangalore. This hasn't been achieved even by men in IPL.
As captain and opener in WPL 2024, Smriti Mandhana scored 130 runs, including a half-century in one match.
In WPL history, Smriti Mandhana has played 18 matches, scoring 449 runs at an average of 24.94 and a strike rate of 125.41.
Smriti Mandhana has been in excellent form recently, scoring four ODI centuries in 2024 and becoming a highly impactful player.
Against Ireland, she scored the fastest ODI century for the Indian women's team, reaching the milestone in just 70 balls.
With this, she also became the Indian woman cricketer with the most ODI centuries, having scored 10 in total.
