Neeraj Chopra Net Worth: Earnings, brand endorsements of Golden Boy

Sports
Javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra, who stunned the world with his Olympic performance for India, has gotten married. His wife's name is Himani Mor
Neeraj won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics. After this achievement, his earnings have also seen a significant increase
On Sunday, Neeraj shared his wedding poster on social media. He had built a luxurious bungalow long before the wedding, which is worth crores
After winning silver medal at Olympics, Neeraj Chopra's brand value also increased significantly, after which he started getting offers for brand endorsements from big companies
His earnings have seen a significant increase through brand endorsements. He charges a hefty sum from companies for advertising
According to a news published in the Times of India, Neeraj Chopra's annual income is around Rs 4 crore. He earns Rs 30 lakh per month
According to reports, Neeraj Chopra's net worth is said to be around Rs 37 crore. He has built a luxurious bungalow with his earnings
