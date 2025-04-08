Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Team news, lineups, prediction of UCL clash

Sports
Arsenal host Real Madrid in a blockbuster UCL quarterfinal first leg on April 9, 12:30 AM IST.
These giants meet for just the second time in UCL history—the last clash was in 2006.
Arteta seeks his first UCL semifinal, while Ancelotti eyes more European glory.
Arsenal lead the tie with 1 win and 1 draw against Los Blancos.
Both sides enter with mixed form, but stars are aligned for a thriller.
White and Timber return, giving Arteta flexibility in defense and midfield.
Raya; Partey, Saliba, Timber, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Odegaard, Merino; Martinelli, Trossard, Saka
Mbappe, Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Bellingham start—Arsenal's defense will be tested.
Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Modric, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe
While some claim first end will could be a draw, other state that Arsenal have a slender advantage and could win clash 2-1.
IPL highlights in pictures: How RCB beat MI to end Wankhede jinx
IPL salaries: How much Kohli, Rohit & Bumrah are earning this season?
Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Supercomputer drops BOMBSHELL UCL prediction
Champions League or Ballon d'Or? Mbappe REVEALS what matters most