Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Team news, lineups, prediction of UCL clash

Image credits: AI Generated/ChatGPT

Clash of Titans at the Emirates

Arsenal host Real Madrid in a blockbuster UCL quarterfinal first leg on April 9, 12:30 AM IST.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Historic Rivalry Rekindled

These giants meet for just the second time in UCL history—the last clash was in 2006.

Image credits: Getty

Battle of Elite Bosses

Arteta seeks his first UCL semifinal, while Ancelotti eyes more European glory.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Head-to-Head Edge

Arsenal lead the tie with 1 win and 1 draw against Los Blancos.

Image credits: Instagram

Current Form Watch

Both sides enter with mixed form, but stars are aligned for a thriller.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Arsenal Injury Boost

White and Timber return, giving Arteta flexibility in defense and midfield.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Arsenal Predicted Lineup

Raya; Partey, Saliba, Timber, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Odegaard, Merino; Martinelli, Trossard, Saka

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Madrid’s Attacking Arsenal

Mbappe, Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Bellingham start—Arsenal's defense will be tested.

Image credits: Getty

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup

Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Modric, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe

Image credits: Getty

Prediction Time

While some claim first end will could be a draw, other state that Arsenal have a slender advantage and could win clash 2-1.

Image credits: Arsenal/X

