Virat Kohli to Klaasen: 10 players who made retirement calls in 2025

sports Jun 02 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli stunned the Indian cricket fraternity and the cricket community as a whole by announcing his retirement from Tests ahead of the England tour.

2. Steve Smith

Steve Smith pulled the curtains down on his ODI career after Australia’s Champions Trophy semifinal defeat to India. Smith will focus on Test cricket.

3. Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis made a shocking retirement from ODI cricket despite being added to the Australia squad for the Champions Trophy.

4. Rohit Sharma

Before Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, Rohit Sharma announced his decision to step away from red-ball cricket after being removed from the captaincy ahead of the England tour.

5. Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell bid adieu to his ODI career, stating that the ODI format has taken a toll on his physical health on the back of his broken toe in 2022.

6. Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen decided to retire from all formats of international cricket to spend more time with his family and loved ones.

7. Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews will bid adieu to his Test career after the first match of the two-match series against Bangladesh.

8. Dimuth Karunaratne

Another Sri Lankan cricketer, Dimuth Karunaratne, announced his international retirement after playing his 100th Test against Australia.

9. Mahmudullah

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah retired from international cricket after the team’s exit from the Champions Trophy this year.

10. Mushfiqur Rahim

Veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter called it quits from his ODI career after the team’s Champions Trophy exit and will focus on Test cricket.

