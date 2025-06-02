Virat Kohli to Klaasen: 10 players who made retirement calls in 2025

Virat Kohli stunned the Indian cricket fraternity and the cricket community as a whole by announcing his retirement from Tests ahead of the England tour.
Steve Smith pulled the curtains down on his ODI career after Australia’s Champions Trophy semifinal defeat to India. Smith will focus on Test cricket.
Marcus Stoinis made a shocking retirement from ODI cricket despite being added to the Australia squad for the Champions Trophy.
Before Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, Rohit Sharma announced his decision to step away from red-ball cricket after being removed from the captaincy ahead of the England tour.
Glenn Maxwell bid adieu to his ODI career, stating that the ODI format has taken a toll on his physical health on the back of his broken toe in 2022.
Heinrich Klaasen decided to retire from all formats of international cricket to spend more time with his family and loved ones.
Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews will bid adieu to his Test career after the first match of the two-match series against Bangladesh.
Another Sri Lankan cricketer, Dimuth Karunaratne, announced his international retirement after playing his 100th Test against Australia.
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah retired from international cricket after the team’s exit from the Champions Trophy this year.
Veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter called it quits from his ODI career after the team’s Champions Trophy exit and will focus on Test cricket.
