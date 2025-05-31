IPL 2025: 8 milestones achieved during GT vs MI Eliminator

With 228/5 against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians registered the second-highest total in the history of IPL playoffs, behind only 233/3 posted by GT against MI in IPL 2023.
MI scored 228 in the Eliminator – their 5th-highest total in IPL and 3rd-best while batting first. Three of their top four scores came in the 2024 season.
MI veteran batter Rohit Sharma became the second batter after RCB star batter Virat Kohli to score 7000 runs in the IPL. His tally stands at 7038 runs in 271 matches.
Rohit Sharma became the second batter after Chris Gayle to complete 300 sixes in the IPL. The veteran MI batter has smashed 302 sixes in the league.
GT opener Sai Sudharsan (759) has become the 8th batter to amass 700 runs in a single IPL season. He is the second after Shubman Gill to achieve this feat for the Titans.
Bairstow and Rohit scored 84 runs in 7.2 overs at a run rate of 11.45 — the second-fastest 50+ opening stand in IPL playoffs, after Jaiswal-Buttler’s 11.80 in 2022.
MI have never lost while defending 200+ totals in the IPL, winning all 18 such games. Across all T20s, they’ve won 19 out of 19 times — the best record in the format.
GT and MI scored 436 runs in New Chandigarh on Friday — the highest total ever in an IPL playoff match, breaking the 428-run record set by PBKS and CSK in 2014.
