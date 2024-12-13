IPL 2025: Top 5 T20I batsmen to watch out for

CRICKET
The top five T20I batsmen in the world are set to showcase their skills in IPL 2025. These batsmen are known for their explosive performances in global T20 cricket.
IPL 2025 is just around the corner. Only a few months remain before the new season of the Indian Premier League kicks off with a bang.
Five of the most explosive batsmen from the ICC World T20 cricket will be seen in action in IPL 2025.
England's star player, Jos Buttler, will be opening for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. Buttler is the world's number five T20 batsman.
Suryakumar Yadav is considered the backbone of Mumbai Indians. Surya is the world's number four T20 batsman and is known for his powerful hitting in the IPL.
Young batsman Tilak Varma also plays for Mumbai Indians. The world's number three T20 player, Tilak, will be looking to make a big impact in IPL 2025.
Phil Salt will be opening for RCB in IPL 2025. This explosive English player is the world's number two T20 batsman.
Travis Head had a fantastic IPL 2024. He could be a match-winner for SRH again next season. Head is the world's number one T20 batsman.
Yuvraj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth
Dhoni vs Virat Kohli Net Worth 2024: Who is the Richest Cricketer?
Suryakumar Yadav's sister Dinal Yadav's wedding photos OUT
IPL 2025: Top 10 Most Expensive Players