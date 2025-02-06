Sports

Virat Kohli ruled out of 1st India vs England ODI clash; here's why

Virat Kohli ruled out

Star India batter has been ruled out of the first ODI against England at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Kohli suffers knee issue

India captain Rohit Sharma revealed Kohli is suffering from a right knee problem

What BCCI said

"Virat Kohli was unavailable for selection for the 1st ODI due to a sore right knee," said BCCI

Champions Trophy concerns

Virat Kohli’s fitness remains crucial ahead of the tournament later this month

