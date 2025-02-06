Virat Kohli ruled out of 1st India vs England ODI clash; here's why

Sports
Star India batter has been ruled out of the first ODI against England at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
India captain Rohit Sharma revealed Kohli is suffering from a right knee problem
"Virat Kohli was unavailable for selection for the 1st ODI due to a sore right knee," said BCCI
Virat Kohli’s fitness remains crucial ahead of the tournament later this month
