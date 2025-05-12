English

Virat Kohli retires: Stats and records of legendary career

Virat Kohli, one of India's most iconic cricketers, has announced his retirement from Tests, bringing an end to a 14-year journey. Let's look at some of his stats and records.

Test stats

Matches: 123

Innings: 210

Runs: 9,230

Highest score: 254*

Average: 46.85

Strike Rate: 55.57

100s: 30

50s: 31

Record as captain

Kohli's captaincy tenure was equally impressive, as he led India to 40 victories in 68 Tests, making him the country's most successful Test captain. 

2016-2019

The 2016-2019 period was Kohli's most prolific phase in Tests, during which he amassed 4,208 runs in 43 matches at an average of 66.79. This included 16 tons and 10 fifties.

Slight dip in form

Kohli's form experienced a slight dip in the 2020s, but he contributed significantly to the Indian team. His recent performances includes a century at Perth.

Retirement

Kohli's retirement marks the end of an era in Indian Test cricket, but it also presents an opportunity for the team to rebuild and rediscover its strengths.

