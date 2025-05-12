Virat Kohli retires: Stats and records of legendary career

Virat Kohli, one of India's most iconic cricketers, has announced his retirement from Tests, bringing an end to a 14-year journey. Let's look at some of his stats and records.
Matches: 123
Innings: 210
Runs: 9,230
Highest score: 254*
Average: 46.85
Strike Rate: 55.57
100s: 30
50s: 31
Kohli's captaincy tenure was equally impressive, as he led India to 40 victories in 68 Tests, making him the country's most successful Test captain.
The 2016-2019 period was Kohli's most prolific phase in Tests, during which he amassed 4,208 runs in 43 matches at an average of 66.79. This included 16 tons and 10 fifties.
Kohli's form experienced a slight dip in the 2020s, but he contributed significantly to the Indian team. His recent performances includes a century at Perth.
Kohli's retirement marks the end of an era in Indian Test cricket, but it also presents an opportunity for the team to rebuild and rediscover its strengths.
Football Transfer Rumours: Raya to replace Courtois at Real Madrid?
Erling Haaland: Man City star’s luxurious car collections
Football transfer rumours: Zubimendi to Arsenal? BIG updates
Football Transfer Rumours: de Bruyne to Donnarumma - Big updates