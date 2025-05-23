Virat Kohli: RCB star batter’s Top 5 IPL knocks vs SRH

Virat Kohli has a good record against Sunrisers Hyderabad, amassing 762 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 36.28 in 23 matches.
While Virat Kohli has a good record against Sunrisers Hyderabad, let’s take a look at top 5 knocks against them.
Virat Kohli’s top performance against SRH came in 2023, scoring match-winnings of 100 off 63 balls to help RCB chase down 187-run target.
Virat Kohli was a lone warrior in RCB’s 7-wicket win over SRH, as he scored an unbeaten 93 off 47 balls to help the side achieve a 162-run target.
The RCB star batter’s third best IPL knock against SRH came in 2016, scoring 75 off 51 balls in 45-run at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli played innings of 67 off 41 balls to help RCB post a total of 160/6, but his effort went in vain as SRH chased down a 161-run target.
Virat Kohli played gritty innings of 54 off 35 balls in the final against SRH but went in vain as RCB lost the title clash by 5 runs.
