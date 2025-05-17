Virat Kohli: Indian batting great’s top 9 fiery speeches

Before the final day of the Lord’s Test against England, Virat Kohli told his teammates, “If I see someone laughing, then see! For 60 overs, they should feel hell out there.”
“There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired.”
“There’s no good reason that I should respect unnecessarily some people when they are not respecting me”
“There is a one per cent chance, and sometimes that chance is good enough. But what matters is what you think about that one per cent.”
“All the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who love talking about this stuff.”
"The kind of person I am, the kind of personality I have, yes, I do have tendencies to kind of go overboard. And I've never shied away from that.”
“The only thing I expect from the guys is to make the most of the time spent off the field. Whether it’s practice sessions, needless to mention, I expect guys to show intensity.”
"Posting (on social media) about, for example, us winning the Champions Trophy, it's not going to increase the happiness in my heart.”
"I want us to go for the win and not surrender and try to save a test match on day three or day four, that for me is just not acceptable."
