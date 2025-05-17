English

Virat Kohli: Indian batting great’s top 9 fiery speeches

sports May 17 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
English

1. Lord’s speech

Before the final day of the Lord’s Test against England, Virat Kohli told his teammates, “If I see someone laughing, then see! For 60 overs, they should feel hell out there.”

Image credits: Getty
English

2. On rift with Rohit Sharma

“There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired.”

Image credits: Getty
English

3. On on-field altercation with Mitchell Johnson in 2014

“There’s no good reason that I should respect unnecessarily some people when they are not respecting me”

Image credits: Getty
English

4. RCB dressing room speech

“There is a one per cent chance, and sometimes that chance is good enough. But what matters is what you think about that one per cent.”

Image credits: Getty
English

5. Strike rate criticism

“All the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who love talking about this stuff.”

Image credits: Getty
English

6. On his aggression

"The kind of person I am, the kind of personality I have, yes, I do have tendencies to kind of go overboard. And I've never shied away from that.”

Image credits: Getty
English

7. Speech before RCB’s IPL 2020 campaign

“The only thing I expect from the guys is to make the most of the time spent off the field. Whether it’s practice sessions, needless to mention, I expect guys to show intensity.”

Image credits: Getty
English

8. On social media

"Posting (on social media) about, for example, us winning the Champions Trophy, it's not going to increase the happiness in my heart.”

Image credits: Getty
English

9. Kohli’s winning mindset ahead of England Test in 2021

"I want us to go for the win and not surrender and try to save a test match on day three or day four, that for me is just not acceptable."

Image credits: Getty

Football transfer rumours: Nkunku to Huijsen - Big updates

IPL 2025: 5 bowlers who could replace Mitchell Starc in DC squad

Football transfer rumours: Bellingham to Alexander-Arnold, big updates

Shreyas Iyer: PBKS skipper’s earnings, lifestyle, and endorsements