Football transfer rumours: Bellingham to Alexander-Arnold, big updates

Wrexham eye top Premier League players, with Fulham's Tom Cairney a top target. Owners Reynolds & McElhenney push for a fourth straight promotion in a busy summer window.
Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea are eyeing Brighton’s Joao Pedro to boost their attack. The 23-year-old Brazilian has netted 30 goals in 70 games since joining the Seagulls.
Barcelona are eyeing Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, who made 138 saves this season. With Espanyol needing funds, a €15m bid could beat Arsenal to the 24-year-old's signature.
Inter Milan are eyeing Man United's Joshua Zirkzee to add variety to their attack. Despite his dip in Premier League form, they see potential and a better fit in Serie A.
AS Monaco have signed 31-year-old Eric Dier on a three-year deal as a free agent after his stint at Bayern Munich, following his earlier spell at Tottenham.
Borussia Dortmund have made Jobe Bellingham their top summer target, with the Sunderland star impressing in the Championship and winning EFL Young Player of the Year.
Sporting CP await a formal bid from Arsenal for Viktor Gyokeres, who shone this season with 52 goals and 13 assists in 50 games across all competitions.
Aston Villa aim to keep Axel Disasi after his loan from Chelsea ends, but face competition as multiple Premier League clubs show interest in the defender.
Neymar is in advanced talks to extend his Santos deal until June 2026. The injured star has made only nine appearances since rejoining the club in January.
Real Madrid want Liverpool to release Trent Alexander-Arnold early so he can play Club World Cup group games. If not, he joins on July 1 and plays from the knockouts.
Shreyas Iyer: PBKS skipper’s earnings, lifestyle, and endorsements
Football transfer rumors: Yamal endorsing Rashford move, other updates
Football Transfer Rumours: Frimpong to Wirtz - Latest updates
Shubman Gill: 7 reasons why he should be India’s next Test captain