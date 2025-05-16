Football transfer rumours: Nkunku to Huijsen - Big updates

Liverpool have joined the race for Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, with Bayern and Newcastle also keen; the versatile forward could leave for around £50m this summer.
Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Liverpool are eyeing Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, with Los Blancos reportedly scouting the 21-year-old, as per Daily Mail.
A £40m bid could secure Marcus Rashford permanently. The Man United star, on loan at Aston Villa, is open to staying but Villa don’t have first refusal.
Real Madrid secured the services of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth for £50m. The Spanish CB joins Los Blancoes on a 5-year deal after medical.
Bayern Munich are in talks with Dayot Upamecano over a new deal, with optimism growing as the club looks to keep the 26-year-old defender at Allianz Arena.
Liverpool are eyeing Bournemouth's 21-year-old left-back Milos Kerkez, but may need to shell out at least £45m to secure the Hungarian defender’s services.
Tottenham are pushing to sign Lyon's Rayan Cherki ahead of rivals, but the forward reportedly prefers a move to Liverpool.
PSG want to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, but face stiff competition from Manchester United and Juventus.
Inter Milan are closing on the €30m signing of Marseille winger Luis Henrique on a contract until June 2030.
