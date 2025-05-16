English

Football transfer rumours: Nkunku to Huijsen - Big updates

sports May 16 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
English

Christopher Nkunku

Liverpool have joined the race for Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, with Bayern and Newcastle also keen; the versatile forward could leave for around £50m this summer.

Image credits: Getty
English

Adam Wharton

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Liverpool are eyeing Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, with Los Blancos reportedly scouting the 21-year-old, as per Daily Mail.

Image credits: Getty
English

Marcus Rashford

A £40m bid could secure Marcus Rashford permanently. The Man United star, on loan at Aston Villa, is open to staying but Villa don’t have first refusal.

Image credits: Getty
English

Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid secured the services of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth for £50m. The Spanish CB joins Los Blancoes on a 5-year deal after medical.

Image credits: Getty
English

Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich are in talks with Dayot Upamecano over a new deal, with optimism growing as the club looks to keep the 26-year-old defender at Allianz Arena.

Image credits: Getty
English

Milos Kerkez

Liverpool are eyeing Bournemouth's 21-year-old left-back Milos Kerkez, but may need to shell out at least £45m to secure the Hungarian defender’s services.

Image credits: Getty
English

Rayan Cherki

Tottenham are pushing to sign Lyon's Rayan Cherki ahead of rivals, but the forward reportedly prefers a move to Liverpool.

Image credits: Getty
English

Victor Osimhen

PSG want to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, but face stiff competition from Manchester United and Juventus.

Image credits: Getty
English

Luis Henrique

Inter Milan are closing on the €30m signing of Marseille winger Luis Henrique on a contract until June 2030.

Image credits: Getty

IPL 2025: 5 bowlers who could replace Mitchell Starc in DC squad

Football transfer rumours: Bellingham to Alexander-Arnold, big updates

Shreyas Iyer: PBKS skipper’s earnings, lifestyle, and endorsements

Football transfer rumors: Yamal endorsing Rashford move, other updates