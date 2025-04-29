English

How to stay fit like Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli's fitness journey and tips.
sports Apr 29 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:ANI
High-Protein Foods

Virat Kohli consume high-protein foods like eggs, tofu, lentils, legumes, nuts, grilled chicken, fish (salmon, tuna), cheese.

Image credits: ANI
Drink Plenty of Water

Drink 3-4 liters of water daily. Coconut water and lemon water are beneficial.
Image credits: ANI
Improve Stamina and Cardio

To improve his stamina, Kohli spends a lot in running (5-10 km), treadmill, conditioning exercise cycling, and HIIT workouts.

Image credits: pinterest
Muscle Building and Strength

Virat Kohli often spends time in weight training (squats, deadlifts, bench press), push-ups, pull-ups, planks to increase his muscle strength.

Image credits: Getty
7-8 Hours of Sleep is Essential

Lack of sleep tires the body and hinders muscle rebuilding. Sleep early and wake up early.
Image credits: Getty
Mental Fitness and Stress-Free

Virat Kohli practices meditation and yoga to reduce stress and improve focus. Maintain a positive mindset and avoid unnecessary stress.
Image credits: Getty

