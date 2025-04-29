Virat Kohli consume high-protein foods like eggs, tofu, lentils, legumes, nuts, grilled chicken, fish (salmon, tuna), cheese.
To improve his stamina, Kohli spends a lot in running (5-10 km), treadmill, conditioning exercise cycling, and HIIT workouts.
Virat Kohli often spends time in weight training (squats, deadlifts, bench press), push-ups, pull-ups, planks to increase his muscle strength.
