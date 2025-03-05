Virat Kohli: 5 records shattered by star batter in IND vs AUS CT 2025

Sports
Virat Kohli played a resilient innings of 84 off 98 balls to help India chase down a 265-run target in the semifinal against Australia and seal the Champions Trophy final spot.
During his 84-run innings against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025semifinal, Virat Kohli shattered five records. Check it out.
Virat Kohli shattered Shikhar Dhawan’s record of 701 to become the leading run-getter among Indian batters in the history of Champions Trophy, with tally stands at 746*.
Virat Kohli registered 24 50+ scores in ICC ODI tournaments, including World Cup and Champions Trophy. He shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 23 50+ scores in ICC ODI events.
Virat Kohli became the first player in the ICC knockout stages to score 1000 runs, with tally stands at 1073 runs after his 84-run innings against Australia in the semifinal.
Virat Kohli became the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to amass 8000 runs in ODI run-chases, with his tally standing at 8063 at an impressive average of 64.50 in 166 matches.
Virat Kohli shattered Rahul Dravid’s Indian record of 334 catches across all formats at international level. Kohli took 336 catches and moved to fifth spot in the all-time list.
