PHOTOS: Who is Shresta Iyer? Meet Shreyas Iyer's beautiful sister

Sports
Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer's sister's name is Shresta Iyer, who looks quite stylish. You can also wear an oversized white shirt like her to watch the match.
If you are going to watch the India vs Australia semi-final match and want to avoid the Dubai heat, enjoy the match wearing a cotton printed co-ord set like this.
Like Shresta, wear a black strappy crop top with basic blue denim. Carry a printed cotton oversized shirt with it for a stylish look.
For a stylish and glamorous look like Shresta, you can also carry a black floral print bodycon full sleeves dress like this. Wear black sneakers with it.
To look comfortable and stylish while watching the match in the Dubai heat, wear a crochet pattern strappy top. Carry blue high-waisted jeans with it.
To support Men in Blue in the semi-final, you can also carry a blue and white printed cotton kurta or midi dress.
Like Shresta Iyer, you can carry loose pattern baggy jeans. Wear a black front zip crop top with it.
