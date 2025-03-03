Sports

Football transfer rumours: Zubimendi to de Bruyne - who will go where?

1. Martin Zubimendi

Manchester United entered the race to give a tough competition to Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

2. Victor Osimhen

Arsenal expressed their keen interest to sign Victor Osimhen, who is currently on-loan at Galatasaray.

3. Viktor Gyokeres

Barcelona are looking to sign Viktor Gyokeres for €70 million from Sporting CP, €30 million less than what they were expecting to pay to the Portuguese club.

4. Carlos Baleba

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba is one of Liverpool’s top targets in the summer transfer window.

5. Kevin de Bruyne

Paris Saint Germain entered the race alongside Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr to sign Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne.

6. Theo Hernandez

AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez is one of the transfer targets for Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City, bidding for €35 million.

7. Gabriel Martinelli

Barcelona are looking to pull off a deal with Arsenal to sign Gabriel Martinelli, with €45 million on the table, but the Gunnners are expected to demand significantly higher.

8. Thomas Partey

The representatives of Arsenal midfielder have reportedly opened talks with the club over the renewal of his contract, which will expire at the end of the ongoing season.

9. Saba Kharebashvili

Liverpool are reportedly ahead of two Spanish giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, in the race to sign 16-year-old Georgian player Saba Kharebashvili from Dinamo Tbilisi.

10. Fermin Lopez

Atletico Madrid, upon the insistence of manager Diego Simone, will be looking to Fermin Lopez from their La Liga rivals Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window.

