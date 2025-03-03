Sports

Rohit to Inzamam: 10 cricketers who faced flak over fitness levels

1. Rohit Sharma

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is one of the best batters in the world, but would often come under scrutiny over his fitness levels, regarding his endurance and agility.

2. Azam Khan

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan was often trolled and mocked for his weight and fitness issues, with experts questioning his inability to meet fitness standards in cricket.

3. Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan is one of the talented batters in Indian cricket currently, but the youngster’s fitness levels have been a major talking point before he earned India call-up.

4. Shane Warne

Shane Warne was one of the greatest bowlers and match-winners, but the legendary battled weight issues that often raised concerns about his overall fitness throughout his career.

5. Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq was one of the best batters in the world, but his infamous slow running between wickets and fitness levels received criticism from experts.

6. Rishabh Pant

Star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is another Indian player whose fitness levels have always been questioned despite his performance on the field.

7. Mohammad Shahzad

Former Afghanistan batter Mohammad Shahzad was under heavy scrutiny throughout his career because of his poor fitness levels.

8. Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag was one of the best hard-hitters in the world, but his fitness and fielding often came under scrutiny.

9. Rakheem Cornwall

West Indies all-rounder Rakheem Cornwall is considered one of the heaviest cricketers to play international cricket and often drew flak and criticism over being over-weight.

10. Arjuna Ranatunga

Former Sri Lanka World Cup-winning captain, Arjuna Ranatunga was criticised for his lack of speed and agility throughout his career.

