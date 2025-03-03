Neymar back at Camp Nou? Barcelona set conditions for his return

Sports
Neymar, once a shining star at Barcelona, is trying to find his form after a tumultuous stint at PSG and a forgettable spell at Al-Hilal. Rumours of a Barcelona return are strong.
His recent move to Santos, his native Brazilian club, has sparked hopes of a revival. While Neymar's early performances at Santos have been encouraging, Barcelona remains cautious.
PSG had their eyes set on the UCL while signing Neymar in 2017. The Brazilian's performance against the Parisian club in the previous season set the bar sky high.
But Neymar couldn't meet the expectations and fell short of winning the UCL. However, his perfomance was crucial in securing a first-time final berth for PSG.
Neymar was key in Barcelona's 2014-15 treble win. Amid rumours about a possible return, the Catalans have set few conditions for Neymar.
Barcelona wants the Brazilian to show consistency and score at least 15 goals for Santos in this season.
Neymar is hoping for a Camp Nou return as he is also keen on finding his best form before the 2026 World Cup. Will he meet Barcelona's conditions? Only time will tell.
Rohit to Inzamam: 10 cricketers who faced flak over fitness levels
PHOTOS: Who is Shresta Iyer? Meet Shreyas Iyer's beautiful sister
Vinicius Jr: 10 reasons why he should leave Real Madrid for Saudi move
Mbappe to Dembele: 10 players who have outscored Salah in 2025