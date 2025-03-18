Virat Kohli: 5 habits of Team India star batter you can adopt

Sports
Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters Indian cricket has ever produced, amassing over 27000 runs across all formats at international level.
Virat Kohli's daily habits keep him fit, enabling peak performance. Here are 5 habits of the Team India star you can adopt. Check it out.
Virat Kohli follows a clean and healthy diet while consuming carbohydrates in order to maintain peak performance.
One of the main reasons why Virat Kohli is fit is because of consistency in his workouts, showcasing his commitment to daily exercises.
Another habit of Virat Kohli you can adopt is having a focused mindset, as it gives you mental clarity and stay calm under pressure.
Rest and rejuvenation will help you stay away from burnout and injuries, that’s why Virat Kohli prioritizes spending time with family, allowing his body to recover.
One of the important habits that Virat Kohli has been maintaining throughout his career so far is staying hydrated, drinking plenty of water everyday.
