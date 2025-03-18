Virat Kohli: 5 habits of Team India star batter you can adopt

Sports

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters Indian cricket has ever produced, amassing over 27000 runs across all formats at international level.

Image credits: Getty

Virat Kohli’s habits

Virat Kohli's daily habits keep him fit, enabling peak performance. Here are 5 habits of the Team India star you can adopt. Check it out.

Image credits: Getty

3. Following healthy diet

Virat Kohli follows a clean and healthy diet while consuming carbohydrates in order to maintain peak performance.

Image credits: Pinterest

2. Consistent workouts

One of the main reasons why Virat Kohli is fit is because of consistency in his workouts, showcasing his commitment to daily exercises.

Image credits: Pinterest

3. Focused mindset

Another habit of Virat Kohli you can adopt is having a focused mindset, as it gives you mental clarity and stay calm under pressure.

Image credits: INSTAGRAM

Rest and relaxation

Rest and rejuvenation will help you stay away from burnout and injuries, that’s why Virat Kohli prioritizes spending time with family, allowing his body to recover.

Image credits: Insta

Staying hydrated

One of the important habits that Virat Kohli has been maintaining throughout his career so far is staying hydrated, drinking plenty of water everyday.

Image credits: Getty

