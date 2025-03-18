IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant to Pat Cummins - Salary of all 10 captains

Sports
IPL 2025 is going to start from March 22. In this great festival of cricket, a thorny competition will be seen between 10 teams.
Meanwhile, today we will tell you in detail the salary of all the captains playing in this IPL season.
Shubman Gill will be leading Gujarat Titans for the second consecutive IPL season. The franchise retained for INR 16.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Rishabh Pant will be captaining Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025. LSG bought him for INR 27 crore.
Ruturaj Gaikwad will be captaining Chennai Super Kings for the second consecutive season.CSK retained him for INR 18 crore.
Shreyas Iyer will be seen captaining for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 after he was bought by the franchise for a whopping INR 26.75 crore.
Sanju Samson is the captain of Rajasthan Royals. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the franchise retained him for 18 crore rupees.
Axar Patel has been appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals, succeeding Rishabh Pant. He was retained for INR 16.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 Auctiom.
Hardik Pandya will be captaining Mumbai Indians for the second time in a row. The all-rounder was retained for INR 16.35 crore.
Rajat Patidar has been appointed as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2025. He was retained for INR 11 crore.
Pat Cummins will captain Sunrisers Hyderabad for the second season on the trot. He was retained by SRH for INR 18 crore.
Ajinkya Rahane has become the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. The franchise bought him for 1.5 crore rupees in the mega auction.
