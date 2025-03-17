Football recap: Trophy droughts end, title races heat up across Europe

Sports
The past weekend saw a thrilling slate of football matches, with several teams breaking trophy droughts and others gaining ground in their respective title races.
Newcastle United won their first-ever Carabao Cup title, defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the final. This marked the club's first domestic title in 70 years.
Arsenal edged Chelsea 1-0, while Manchester United thrashed Leicester 3-0. Rasmus Højlund ended his 21-game scoreless streak, scoring in Manchester United's win.
Barcelona came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Atlético Madrid 4-2, reclaiming their spot atop the La Liga table. Real Madrid kept pace with a 2-1 win over Villarreal.
Inter Milan defeated Atalanta 2-0 to take a 3-point lead at the top of the Serie A table. Napoli's title hopes took a hit with a 0-0 draw against Venezia.
Bayern Munich drew 1-1 with Union Berlin, allowing Bayer Leverkusen to close the gap with a 4-3 win over Stuttgart. Leroy Sané scored his 10th goal of the season for Bayern Munich.
PSG defeated Marseille 3-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Ousmane Dembele scored his 12th league goal, the most in Europe's Top 5 leagues.
Lionel Messi has now scored at least 5 goals against 40 different clubs in all official competitions. Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the third consecutive game.
