Football transfer rumours: Thuram to Camavinga - Big updates

Image credits: Twitter

Marcus Thuram

Two Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea are targeting Internazionale striker Marcus Thuram, who has a release clause of £71 million in his contract.

Image credits: Twitter

Samu Aghehowa

FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa has attracted interest from top Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Image credits: Twitter

Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga attracted interest from Manchester City, but the Sky Blues will have to pay a fee of £70 million to secure his signing.

Image credits: Twitter

Jeremie Frimpong

Bayer Leverkusen winger Jeremie Frimpong is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, with the 24-year-old willing to take the next step in his career.

Image credits: Twitter

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen’s Nigeria teammate William Troost-Ekong believes that the Napoli striker will join a Premier League club after his loan contract ends at Galatasaray.

Image credits: Getty

Jorrel Hato

Arsenal might sign Ajax left-back Jorrel Hato, even though they brought in Riccardo Calafiori last summer.

Image credits: Twitter

Maxime Esteve

AC Milan, Everton, and West Ham United are scouting Burnley defender Maxime Esteve as they consider signing him.

Image credits: Twitter

Yoon Do-Young

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to sign 18-year-old winger Yoon Do-Young from Daejeon Hana Citizen after a South Korean footballer agreed to a four-year deal at Amex Stadium.

Image credits: Twitter

