Football transfer rumours: Thuram to Camavinga - Big updates

Sports
Two Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea are targeting Internazionale striker Marcus Thuram, who has a release clause of £71 million in his contract.
FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa has attracted interest from top Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.
Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga attracted interest from Manchester City, but the Sky Blues will have to pay a fee of £70 million to secure his signing.
Bayer Leverkusen winger Jeremie Frimpong is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, with the 24-year-old willing to take the next step in his career.
Victor Osimhen’s Nigeria teammate William Troost-Ekong believes that the Napoli striker will join a Premier League club after his loan contract ends at Galatasaray.
Arsenal might sign Ajax left-back Jorrel Hato, even though they brought in Riccardo Calafiori last summer.
AC Milan, Everton, and West Ham United are scouting Burnley defender Maxime Esteve as they consider signing him.
Brighton & Hove Albion are set to sign 18-year-old winger Yoon Do-Young from Daejeon Hana Citizen after a South Korean footballer agreed to a four-year deal at Amex Stadium.
Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at her impressive wealth and lifestyle
Rishabh Pant Style Guide for Young Men to Impress Girlfriend
IPL 2025: Owners of all 10 team owners from KKR to CSK; Check
IPL Fantasy League: Hardik to Kohli - Highest-priced players