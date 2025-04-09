Sports

Vinicius Jr to Lautaro Martinez: Latest summer transfer rumors

The summer transfer window is heating up, with several top clubs making moves to strengthen their squads. Here are some of the latest transfer rumors.

Rasmus Hojlund

The Red Devils are willing to sell striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has failed to impress new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are offering Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres a five-year contract worth £10m per season, a deal that Chelsea and Manchester United are not willing to match.
 

Marc Casado

The Gunners are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, who has fallen down the pecking order in Catalonia. Chelsea are also interested.
 

Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal are preparing to make a €150m bid to sign Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.
 

David Hancko

Chelsea have made fresh contact with Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko, who is valued at €50m.
 

Mike Maignan

Chelsea are monitoring AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, looking to sign a new stopper this summer.

Diogo Jota

Liverpool will demand a fee of up to £50m to sell striker Diogo Jota, amid interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
 

Jonathan Tah

Barcelona have reassured Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah that they plan to sign him on a free transfer this summer.
 

Ilkay Gundogan

Turkish giants Galatasaray are looking to sign Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer.
 

Vinicius Junior

Manchester United are preparing to make a €200m bid to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, aiming to overhaul their forward line.
 

