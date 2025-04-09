Vinicius Jr to Lautaro Martinez: Latest summer transfer rumors

Sports
The summer transfer window is heating up, with several top clubs making moves to strengthen their squads. Here are some of the latest transfer rumors.
The Red Devils are willing to sell striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has failed to impress new head coach Ruben Amorim.
Arsenal are offering Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres a five-year contract worth £10m per season, a deal that Chelsea and Manchester United are not willing to match.
The Gunners are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, who has fallen down the pecking order in Catalonia. Chelsea are also interested.
Arsenal are preparing to make a €150m bid to sign Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.
Chelsea have made fresh contact with Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko, who is valued at €50m.
Chelsea are monitoring AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, looking to sign a new stopper this summer.
Liverpool will demand a fee of up to £50m to sell striker Diogo Jota, amid interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Barcelona have reassured Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah that they plan to sign him on a free transfer this summer.
Turkish giants Galatasaray are looking to sign Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer.
Manchester United are preparing to make a €200m bid to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, aiming to overhaul their forward line.
