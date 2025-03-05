Sports

UCL Preview: 5 things to watch out for in Wednesday's matches

The UEFA Champions League has four thrilling fixtures on Wednesday, concluding the first leg of the Round of 16. Here are five key things to follow.

Image credits: Getty

Potential Upset

Feyenoord, fresh from their victory over AC Milan, has a strong home record against Italian sides and aim to add Inter to their list of scalps.

Image credits: Getty

Liverpool's PSG test

Liverpool, the Premier League champions elect, face a daunting task against Paris Saint-Germain. The French outfit is on a 22-game unbeaten run.

Image credits: Getty

Clash between in-form wingers

PSG has scored 40 goals in their last 10 matches and the clash between in-form wingers Mohamed Salah and Ousmane Dembélé promises to be an exciting highlight.

Image credits: Getty

Player to watch out

Under Hansi Flick, Robert Lewandowski has made Champions League history. He's scored 21 goals in 24 fixtures, boasting an impressive goals-per-minute ratio of 74. 

Image credits: Getty

Team to watch out

Bayer Leverkusen, despite their impressive Bundesliga form, trail Bayern Munich by eight points. They can exact revenge by knocking the league leaders out of the Champions League. 

Image credits: Getty

