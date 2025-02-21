Sports
Fixtures for the Round of 16 in UEFA Champions League 2024/25 season is out. Here are predictions for five of the most exciting clashes.
Another one in a long list of Madrid derbies. Atletico under Diego Simeone will be hoping to exact revenge this time, though it will be tough.
Predicted winner: Atletico Madrid
Another unpredictable clash between two teams in good form. The performances of key players, Salah and Dembele, can influence the result.
Predicted winner: PSG
A repeat of a fixture earlier this season, which was an epic match won by Barcelona 5-4 at Lisbon. This clash promises goals.
Predicted winner: Barcelona
Arsenal will be facing PSV in the last 16 after securing a third-place finish in the group. They are up against the Dutch side at top of their league.
Predicted winner: Arsenal
Another clash of league rivals. Recently, Bayern Munich has found it difficult against Bayer Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso.
Predicted winner: Bayer Leverkusen
Will Haaland be fit for Liverpool clash? Man City boss gives update
Mohammad Shami owns THESE stunning Cars—A look at his luxe life
Mbappe vs Vinicius: 2024/25 season of Real Madrid forwards compared
Mbappe's hat-trick vs Man City: Who said what about Real Madrid star