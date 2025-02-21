Sports

UCL: Top 5 clashes in 2024/25 Round of 16 that promises lot of goals

Fixtures for the Round of 16 in UEFA Champions League 2024/25 season is out. Here are predictions for five of the most exciting clashes.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Another one in a long list of Madrid derbies. Atletico under Diego Simeone will be hoping to exact revenge this time, though it will be tough.

Predicted winner: Atletico Madrid

Liverpool vs PSG

Another unpredictable clash between two teams in good form. The performances of key players, Salah and Dembele, can influence the result.

Predicted winner: PSG

Barcelona vs Benfica

A repeat of a fixture earlier this season, which was an epic match won by Barcelona 5-4 at Lisbon. This clash promises goals.

Predicted winner: Barcelona

Arsenal vs Eindhoven

Arsenal will be facing PSV in the last 16 after securing a third-place finish in the group. They are up against the Dutch side at top of their league.

Predicted winner: Arsenal

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Another clash of league rivals. Recently, Bayern Munich has found it difficult against Bayer Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso.

Predicted winner: Bayer Leverkusen

