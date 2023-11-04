Sports

Top 5 performances by the Slovenian tennis star - Jozef Kovalik

Image credits: Getty

Defeating Karen Khachanov (Australian Open, 2020)

Kovalik's victory over Karen Khachanov, a top-ranked player, in the Australian Open showcased his ability to compete at the highest level.

Image credits: Getty

Winning the ATP Challenger Tour (Trnava, 2016)

Kovalik's victory at the ATP Challenger Tour in Trnava was a significant achievement in his career, highlighting his skills on the Challenger circuit.

Image credits: Getty

Slovak Davis Cup Performances

Kovalik has been a valuable member of the Slovak Davis Cup team, contributing to crucial victories in team competitions.

Image credits: Getty

Reaching the Semifinals (Rio Open, 2020)

Kovalik's journey to the semifinals of the Rio Open in 2020 illustrated his capability to make deep runs in ATP tournaments.

Image credits: Getty

Victory at the Szczecin Open (2017)

Kovalik's win at the Szczecin Open was another important milestone on the Challenger circuit, demonstrating his consistency.

Image credits: Getty
