Happy Birthday Billy Stanlake: Top 7 spells by the 6'8 aussie giant

Image credits: Getty

3/15 vs Pakistan (T20I, 2018)

Stanlake's exceptional bowling figures of 3/15 in a T20I against Pakistan showcased his ability to dismantle strong batting line-ups.

Image credits: Getty

4/8 vs Pakistan (T20I, 2018)

In another T20I against Pakistan, Stanlake recorded figures of 4/8, underlining his match-winning capabilities with the ball.

Image credits: Getty

4/40 vs New Zealand (ODI, 2017)

Stanlake's four-wicket haul against New Zealand in an ODI was a display of his potency in the 50-over format.

Image credits: Getty

3/15 vs Sri Lanka (T20I, 2017)

During a T20I against Sri Lanka, Stanlake's figures of 3/15 demonstrated his effectiveness in the shortest format of the game.

Image credits: Getty

3/35 vs England (ODI, 2018)

Stanlake's three wickets against England in an ODI helped Australia secure a vital victory in a highly competitive series.

Image credits: Getty

4/8 vs India (T20I, 2018)

Stanlake's four-wicket haul against India in a T20I was crucial in Australia's win and illustrated his ability to perform against top-tier opponents.

Image credits: Getty

2/28 vs England (ODI, 2018)

In an ODI against England, Stanlake's figures of 2/28 contributed to Australia's success in a closely contested match.

Image credits: Getty
