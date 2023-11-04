Happy Birthday Billy Stanlake: Top 7 spells by the 6'8 aussie giant

CRICKET
Stanlake's exceptional bowling figures of 3/15 in a T20I against Pakistan showcased his ability to dismantle strong batting line-ups.
In another T20I against Pakistan, Stanlake recorded figures of 4/8, underlining his match-winning capabilities with the ball.
Stanlake's four-wicket haul against New Zealand in an ODI was a display of his potency in the 50-over format.
During a T20I against Sri Lanka, Stanlake's figures of 3/15 demonstrated his effectiveness in the shortest format of the game.
Stanlake's three wickets against England in an ODI helped Australia secure a vital victory in a highly competitive series.
Stanlake's four-wicket haul against India in a T20I was crucial in Australia's win and illustrated his ability to perform against top-tier opponents.
In an ODI against England, Stanlake's figures of 2/28 contributed to Australia's success in a closely contested match.