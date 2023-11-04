Sports

Marco Verratti's Magnificent Moments: Top 8 Football performances

Image credits: Getty

UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs England

Verratti's exceptional performance in the UEFA Euro 2020 final against England, where he helped Italy secure the championship through a penalty shootout.

Image credits: Getty

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona (UEFA Champions League, 2021)

Verratti's impressive midfield display in the Round of 16 match against Barcelona, contributing to PSG's emphatic victory.

Image credits: Getty

Italy vs Spain (UEFA Euro 2020 Semifinal)

Verratti's influential role in Italy's UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal win over Spain, where he showcased his playmaking abilities and composure.

Image credits: Getty

PSG vs Bayern Munich (UEFA Champions League Final, 2020)

Verratti's performance in the UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich, where he played a crucial role in PSG's run to the final.

Image credits: Getty

Italy vs Belgium (UEFA Euro 2020 Quarterfinal)

Verratti's instrumental role in Italy's victory over Belgium in the UEFA Euro 2020 quarterfinal, where he controlled the midfield and provided key passes.

Image credits: Getty

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona (UEFA Champions League, 2017)

Verratti's remarkable performance in a memorable Champions League match against Barcelona, which solidified his reputation as one of Europe's top midfielders.

Image credits: Getty

Italy vs Turkey (UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Match)

Verratti's standout display in the opening match of UEFA Euro 2020 against Turkey, where he controlled the tempo of the game and contributed to Italy's resounding win.

Image credits: Getty

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United (UEFA Champions League, 2019)

Verratti's impressive performance against Manchester United in the Champions League, demonstrating his ability to dominate the midfield.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One