CRICKET

Happy Birthday Hashmatullah Shahidi: Top 5 knock by the Afghan captain

Image credits: Getty

122 Not Out vs Ireland (2019)

Shahidi scored an unbeaten 122, playing a pivotal role in Afghanistan's victory against Ireland. This century showcased his ability to anchor the innings.

83 vs Pakistan (2019)

During the ICC Cricket World Cup, Shahidi's innings of 83 against Pakistan demonstrated his composure against a formidable bowling attack.

200 vs Zimbabwe (2018)

In a Test match against Zimbabwe, Shahidi scored a historic double century, becoming the first Afghan to achieve this milestone in Test cricket.

86 vs West Indies (2018)

Shahidi's well-crafted 86 against the West Indies in a Test match played a crucial role in Afghanistan's victory, highlighting his ability to perform under pressure.

58* vs Sri Lanka (2023)

In a World Cup match, Shahidi's composed 58 helped Afghanistan chase total against Sri Lanka, demonstrating his ability to counter high-qualityopposition.

