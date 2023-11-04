Jason Holder turns 32: 8 quotes by the former West Indian captain

CRICKET
"I've always been one to believe that I'm a leader, and I think leadership is all about service."
"It's important to play the game hard, but fairly. At the end of the day, we all shake hands."
"I think the most important thing is to understand that the game isn't just about winning. It's about developing young men and women."
"It's not about me; it's about the team. I've always said it's a team sport, and you've got to perform collectively."
"It's about giving everything for the team, doing everything to win, and then letting everything else take care of itself."
"Being a cricketer, you have to be versatile. You have to bat and bowl well. You've got to be a fielder, and you've got to have a good temperament."
"Cricket is a reflection of life. You're going to have good days and bad days. It's about how you deal with it and how you come out of it."
"I've always been an advocate for playing the game in the right spirit. You have to remember that it's not just a game; it's a gentleman's game."