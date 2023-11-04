CRICKET

Jason Holder turns 32: 8 quotes by the former West Indian captain

It's About Service

"I've always been one to believe that I'm a leader, and I think leadership is all about service."

Play Hard, Play Fair

"It's important to play the game hard, but fairly. At the end of the day, we all shake hands."

Cricket Develops Young Men and Women

"I think the most important thing is to understand that the game isn't just about winning. It's about developing young men and women."

Team Comes First

"It's not about me; it's about the team. I've always said it's a team sport, and you've got to perform collectively."

Give Your All, Let Results Follow

"It's about giving everything for the team, doing everything to win, and then letting everything else take care of itself."

On Versatility

"Being a cricketer, you have to be versatile. You have to bat and bowl well. You've got to be a fielder, and you've got to have a good temperament."

Cricket Mirrors Life

"Cricket is a reflection of life. You're going to have good days and bad days. It's about how you deal with it and how you come out of it."

Gentlemanly Approach to Cricket

"I've always been an advocate for playing the game in the right spirit. You have to remember that it's not just a game; it's a gentleman's game."

