Rafael Nadal reflects on Zverev loss and looks ahead to Olympic Games

Close to Achieving Something Big

Rafael Nadal reflects on his near-miss at Roland Garros, believing he was on the verge of a significant achievement.

Optimism and Resilience

Despite loss to Zverev, Rafael Nadal expresses optimism and resilience in his mindset.

Physical Confidence Boost

Rafael Nadal enjoys a period without significant physical ailments, boosting his confidence ahead of Roland Garros.

Quality Practice Sessions

The Spaniard highlights the quality of his practice sessions and his readiness to compete at the highest level.

Acknowledging Performance

Rafael Nadal evaluates his match against Zverev, acknowledging both his strengths and areas for improvement.

Importance of Practice

Rafael Nadal emphasises the critical role of unrestricted practice in his preparation for Roland Garros.

Challenging Road to Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal discusses the challenges he faced, playing with a protected ranking and facing a tough draw against Zverev.

Satisfaction with Progress

Despite the loss, Nadal expresses satisfaction with his physical progress during the clay-court season.

Looking Ahead to the Olympics

Rafael Nadal plans to take a break before focusing on his participation in the 2024 Olympics at Roland Garros.

Enduring Passion for Tennis

Rafael Nadal hardwork to return to court highlights his enduring passion for the sport and determination to overcome challenges.

