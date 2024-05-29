Rafael Nadal reflects on Zverev loss and looks ahead to Olympic Games

Sports
Rafael Nadal reflects on his near-miss at Roland Garros, believing he was on the verge of a significant achievement.
Despite loss to Zverev, Rafael Nadal expresses optimism and resilience in his mindset.
Rafael Nadal enjoys a period without significant physical ailments, boosting his confidence ahead of Roland Garros.
The Spaniard highlights the quality of his practice sessions and his readiness to compete at the highest level.
Rafael Nadal evaluates his match against Zverev, acknowledging both his strengths and areas for improvement.
Rafael Nadal emphasises the critical role of unrestricted practice in his preparation for Roland Garros.
Rafael Nadal discusses the challenges he faced, playing with a protected ranking and facing a tough draw against Zverev.
Despite the loss, Nadal expresses satisfaction with his physical progress during the clay-court season.
Rafael Nadal plans to take a break before focusing on his participation in the 2024 Olympics at Roland Garros.
Rafael Nadal hardwork to return to court highlights his enduring passion for the sport and determination to overcome challenges.