 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Sports

Happy Birthday Tenzing Norgay: Top 10 quotes from the Everest pioneer

Image credits: Instagram

Reflecting on his incredible journey

"It has been a long road... from a mountain coolie to a world figure."

Image credits: Instagram

Essence of mountaineering.

"We climb because it is there."

Image credits: Instagram

Importance of physical and mental readiness

"You cannot climb a mountain with a broken arm and a broken leg."

Image credits: Instagram

Fearless approach to mountaineering.

"To me, the mountains are something to be conquered, not feared."

Image credits: Instagram

Relationship between climbers and their teams

"The stronger they are, the stronger I am."

Image credits: Instagram

Growth experienced through climbing

"It is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves."

Image credits: Instagram

Historic climb with Sir Edmund Hillary.

"If it is a shame to be the second man on Everest, then I will have to live with this shame."

Image credits: Instagram

Achievements are milestones, not endpoints.

"I have climbed my mountain, but I must still live my life."

Image credits: Instagram

Nature of Mountaineering

"Mountains are a means to climb oneself."

Image credits: Instagram

The Sherpas

"The Sherpas are a quiet people; they do not like to draw attention to themselves."

 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One