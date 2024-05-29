Happy Birthday Tenzing Norgay: Top 10 quotes from the Everest pioneer

Sports
"It has been a long road... from a mountain coolie to a world figure."
"We climb because it is there."
"You cannot climb a mountain with a broken arm and a broken leg."
"To me, the mountains are something to be conquered, not feared."
"The stronger they are, the stronger I am."
"It is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves."
"If it is a shame to be the second man on Everest, then I will have to live with this shame."
"I have climbed my mountain, but I must still live my life."
"Mountains are a means to climb oneself."
"The Sherpas are a quiet people; they do not like to draw attention to themselves."