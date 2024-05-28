 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

FOOTBALL

Happy Birthday Tobin Heath: Celebrating Top 10 Moments of the USA star

On her passion for soccer

"Soccer has always been a place where I can express myself freely and completely."

On teamwork

"The best part of this sport is the connections you make with your teammates and the feeling of achieving something together."

On perseverance

"Every setback is just an opportunity for a comeback. That's how I've always approached challenges."

On success

"Success isn't just about winning titles; it's about the journey, the growth, and the impact you make along the way."

On inspiration

"I hope to inspire young girls to chase their dreams and believe that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

On her love for the game

"Soccer is more than just a game to me; it's a way of life, a way to connect with others, and a way to push myself to be better."

On hard work

"Talent can only take you so far. Hard work, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence are what truly make the difference."

On overcoming adversity

"Injuries and setbacks are part of the game, but they also teach you resilience and the importance of never giving up."

On her goals

"I always set high goals for myself, not just to achieve them, but to constantly push my limits and see how far I can go."

On the future of women's soccer

"The future of women's soccer is incredibly bright, and I'm excited to be part of this movement that's changing the game forever."

