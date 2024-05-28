 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

Happy Birthday Misba-ul-haq: 10 quotes by former Pakistan skipper

Image credits: Instagram

Coping with Pressure

"Pressure is always there in international cricket. As a player, you have to cope with it."

Leading by Example

"I believe in leading by example, both on and off the field."

Cricket is a Game of Mind

"Cricket is a mental game. It's not just about skills, but also about how you handle pressure."

The Importance of Mental Strength

"You have to be mentally strong to succeed in cricket. It's a game of patience."

Never Give Up

"Never give up, no matter how tough the situation. Keep fighting till the end."

Consistency is Key

"Consistency is the key to success in cricket."

Every Match is a Challenge

"Every match is a new challenge, and you have to give your best every time."

Learning from Failure

"In cricket, you learn more from your failures than your successes."

Calm and Decisive Leadership:

"As a captain, you have to stay calm and make decisions that are in the best interest of the team."

Privilege of Representing Your Country

"Representing your country is a privilege, and you should give your all for it."

