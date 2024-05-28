Happy Birthday Misba-ul-haq: 10 quotes by former Pakistan skipper

CRICKET
"Pressure is always there in international cricket. As a player, you have to cope with it."
"I believe in leading by example, both on and off the field."
"Cricket is a mental game. It's not just about skills, but also about how you handle pressure."
"You have to be mentally strong to succeed in cricket. It's a game of patience."
"Never give up, no matter how tough the situation. Keep fighting till the end."
"Consistency is the key to success in cricket."
"Every match is a new challenge, and you have to give your best every time."
"In cricket, you learn more from your failures than your successes."
"As a captain, you have to stay calm and make decisions that are in the best interest of the team."
"Representing your country is a privilege, and you should give your all for it."