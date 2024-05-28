 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Sports

The heartwarming love story of Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo

Image credits: our own

Childhood Sweethearts

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo have known each other since childhood, having grown up together in Rosario, Argentina.

Image credits: our own

Reconnecting in Barcelona

They reconnected in 2007 when Messi returned to Rosario during a break from Barcelona. Antonella was his childhood friend and cousin of Messi's best friend, Lucas Scaglia.

Image credits: our own

Dating Quietly

They began dating in 2008, but kept their relationship low-key and out of the public eye for several years.

Image credits: our own

Family Bond

Antonella has always been close to Messi's family, especially his mother, Celia.

Image credits: our own

Moving In Together

In 2009, Antonella moved to Barcelona to be closer to Messi.

Image credits: our own

Marriage

They got married in a lavish ceremony in their hometown of Rosario in June 2017. The wedding was attended by many football stars.

Image credits: our own

Children

They have three sons together: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Image credits: our own

Supportive Partner

Antonella has been a constant support to Messi throughout his career, often attending his matches and supporting his endeavours.

Image credits: our own

Philanthropy

Together, they are involved in various charitable activities through the Leo Messi Foundation.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One