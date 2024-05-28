The heartwarming love story of Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo

Sports
Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo have known each other since childhood, having grown up together in Rosario, Argentina.
They reconnected in 2007 when Messi returned to Rosario during a break from Barcelona. Antonella was his childhood friend and cousin of Messi's best friend, Lucas Scaglia.
They began dating in 2008, but kept their relationship low-key and out of the public eye for several years.
Antonella has always been close to Messi's family, especially his mother, Celia.
In 2009, Antonella moved to Barcelona to be closer to Messi.
They got married in a lavish ceremony in their hometown of Rosario in June 2017. The wedding was attended by many football stars.
They have three sons together: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.
Antonella has been a constant support to Messi throughout his career, often attending his matches and supporting his endeavours.
Together, they are involved in various charitable activities through the Leo Messi Foundation.