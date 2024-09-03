Sports

Jannik Sinner has an estimated net worth of USD 15 million

Image credits: Getty

Earnings

Tennis prize money is the major source of income for Sinner. So far, the Italian's career prize money totals USD 24 million as of September 2024. 

Image credits: Getty

2024 Australian Open

Sinner won his first Grand Slam title at the 2024 AO and thereby pocketed USD 3.15 milion as prize money. 

Image credits: Getty

2021 Citi Open

The Italian made history be becoming the first ATP 500 champion under the age of 18. 

Image credits: Getty

Endorsements

The World No.1 men's sigles player's endorsement portfolio includes Lavazza, Parmigiano Reggiano, Technogym, Gucci and Alfa Romeo. 

Image credits: Getty

Sponsorships

Sinner was sponsored by Head, an American-Austrian sports clothing company, for his on-court attire. Since May 2019 the Italian has partenered with Nike.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One