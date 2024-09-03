Sports
Tennis prize money is the major source of income for Sinner. So far, the Italian's career prize money totals USD 24 million as of September 2024.
Sinner won his first Grand Slam title at the 2024 AO and thereby pocketed USD 3.15 milion as prize money.
The Italian made history be becoming the first ATP 500 champion under the age of 18.
The World No.1 men's sigles player's endorsement portfolio includes Lavazza, Parmigiano Reggiano, Technogym, Gucci and Alfa Romeo.
Sinner was sponsored by Head, an American-Austrian sports clothing company, for his on-court attire. Since May 2019 the Italian has partenered with Nike.