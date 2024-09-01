Sports

Sachin Tendulkar to Chris Gayle: Top 10 richest cricketers in world

The first four spots in the list of the world's richest cricketers are held by Indian players.

Image credits: Getty

Sachin Tendulkar

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with assets worth Rs 1425 crore.

Image credits: Getty

MS Dhoni

Former captain MS Dhoni is in second place with assets worth Rs 1040 crore

 

Image credits: Getty

Virat Kohli

Indian star Virat Kohli's assets are Rs 1020 crore, the third among the richest cricketers.

Image credits: Getty

Sourav Ganguly

Former captain Sourav Ganguly is in the fourth position with assets worth Rs 634 crore.

 

Image credits: Getty

Ricky Ponting

Former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting is the fifth one with assets worth Rs 480 crore.

 

Image credits: Getty

Shane Warne

The late Aussie spin legend Shane Warne is estimated to have assets worth Rs 409 crore.

Image credits: Getty

Chris Gayle

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is reported to have assets worth Rs 375 crore.

 

Image credits: Getty

Virender Sehwag

Another Indian star in the top ten is Virender Sehwag. Sehwag's net worth is Rs 332 crore.

 

Image credits: Getty

Pat Cummins

Australian captain Pat Cummins is estimated to have assets worth Rs 320 crore.

Image credits: Getty

Yuvraj Singh

India's Yuvraj Singh, who is ranked tenth, is reported to have a net worth of Rs 266 crore.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One