Who is Rohan Jaitley? Will he replace Jay Shah as BCCI secretary?

Rohan Jaitley, son of late politician Arun Jaitley, is a potential BCCI Secretary successor to Jay Shah. If Shah becomes ICC Chairman, this might change.

Who is Rohan Jaitley

Media sources say Jay Shah may become ICC Chairman. In his stead, Rohan Jaitley might become the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary. Get to know Rohan Jaitley.

Rohan Jaitley, son of Arun Jaitley

Rohan Jaitley is the son of former Union Minister and BJP politician Arun Jaitley. President Rohan leads DDCA. His BCCI grip is good.

Rohan Jaitley, 2-time DDCA President

For years, Rohan Jaitley has been involved with cricket. He was Delhi and District Cricket Association president twice. His cricket experience is also good.

Rohan hosted 5 World Cup matches

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi staged five successful World Cup matches under Rohan Jaitley. That's why he's a frontrunner for BCCI secretary.

Support from BCCI board members

Most BCCI board members, especially current secretary Jay Shah, support him. He can then take this obligation.

Will Jay Shah create history?

Let us tell you that Rohan Jaitley will get this place after Jay Shah becomes the ICC Chairman. If Jai becomes the chairman, he will be the youngest boss in the history of ICC.

