Parejo came through Real Madrid's youth ranks, spent six months on loan at QPR in 2008 and then played two seasons for Getafe (2009-11).
Parejo joined Valencia for a deal worth USD 5.7 million in 2011. He went on to play 383 matches for Los Che, scoring 63 goals and captaining them to Copa del Rey title in 2019.
The central midfielder was paid around GBP 4.8 million per anuam during his final year at Mestalla.
Parejo signed a 4-year deal with Villarreal, reportedly for a cut-price combined fee of GBP 13 million. He won the Europa League title in 2021.
The 34-year-old is currently earning around GBP 2.4 million with the Yellow Submarine.